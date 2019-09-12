South Selmon Safety Project begins next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Studies show barriers reduce fatal and serious-injury crashes caused by crossover accidents. That’s why, starting next week, construction begins on the South Selmon Safety Project, which will add a barrier in the median of the toll road, between the Hillsborough River and Himes Avenue.
In addition to the barrier wall, the shoulders along the median will be paved to create a safe location for motorists involved in a crash, or having car trouble, to pull over and await assistance.
This will also help keep Road Rangers and First Responders safe as they help motorists.
Lane closures will be required as the project progresses, however, the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority says lane closures will not occur during peak travel times.
THEA also says the work won’t impact streets under the expressway.
The first step will resurface the project area. That will be done overnight, and will require lanes to be closed. The barrier construction will require daytime lane closures, generally 9am-4pm.
Crews will start work between Himes and Euclid, and move section by section to toward downtown Tampa. Each section will take about four months to complete.
The South Selmon Safety Project should be finished in the spring of 2020.
Here’s the project timeline provided by THEA:
Mid-September 2019 – Early October 2019
Milling and Resurfacing, Night-time lane closures
Mid-October 2019 – Mid-October 2019
Shoulder surface drainage in 4 locations, Night or Day unknown at this time
Late September 2019 – Mid-November 2019
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Himes to Euclid, Day-time lane closures
Mid-October 2019 – Late November 2019
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Euclid to El Prado, Day-time lane closures
Late October 2019 – Early January 2020
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, El Prado to MacDill, Day-time lane closures
Mid-November 2019 – Mid-February 2020
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Bay to Bay to Mississippi, Day-time lane closures
Late November 2019 – Early March 2020
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Mississippi to Howard, Day-time lane closures
Late January 2020 – Mid-March 2020
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Howard to Morrison, Day-time lane closures
Mid-February 2020 – Early April 2020
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Morrison to Swann, Day-time lane closures
Late February 2020 – Mid-April 2020
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Swann to Platt, Day-time lane closures
Late February 2020 – Late April 2020
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Platt to Willow, Day-time lane closures
Late March 2020 – Mid-May 2020
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Willow to South Blvd, Day-time lane closures
Late April 2020 – Late May 2020
Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, South Blvd to Hyde Park, Day-time lane closures
Early May 2020 – Late June 2020
Install median lighting, install overhead signs, pave friction, install final striping, Day and Night lane closures likely
