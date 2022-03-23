

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida-based motorcycle group is honoring the state’s fallen heroes while supporting grieving families this week during its annual memorial ride.

Motorcyclists with the 9463 Foundation gave a heartfelt tribute outside Tampa Police Department headquarters on Wednesday to honor Tampa Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Magli. Both died in the line of duty last year.

“I had a calling to bring the community a little bit closer together – not only law enforcement from one agency to another but civilians, retired military vets who don’t normally have an opportunity to meet the families,” said 9463 Founder Brian Donnelly, a Broward County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

Sgt. Donnelly created the foundation after his fellow Sgt. Chris Reyka was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2007. That’s why every year he leads this memorial ride.

Officer Madsen was killed in the line of duty last March after veering his patrol car into the path of a wrong way driver who was speeding down I-275. He was 45 years old and left behind a wife and three kids.

Deputy Magli was killed in the line of duty in February 2021 by a suspected drunk driver in Tarpon Springs. He left behind a wife and two young kids.

“We understand their pain and what they’ve been through and we’re just here to say our condolences, how very sorry we are,” said Donnelly.

The group presented a hand-made poster of Saint Michael and a quilt with the officers picture, patch and a prayer to Madsen’s son, Carter, and colleagues of Magli to make sure these heroes are not forgotten.





“It is emotionally healing for them to let them know, even though a year later after the tragedy was bestowed upon them, there are still people out there who cares so much and so deeply,” said Sgt. Donnelly.

In total, 9463 Foundation will be stopping at 11 departments across the state, honoring 12 fallen officers and two K9s.