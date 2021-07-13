‘SOS Cuba’: Tampa intersection blocked by demonstration supporting Cuban protests

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Demonstrators are currently blocking traffic at a Tampa intersection in solidarity with the Cuban people rising up against the communist regime.

The large group of protesters gathered at the intersection of US-92 and Dale Mabry Highway at Columbus Drive. The intersection has since reopened.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Cuba since Sunday to push back against communist rule.

Demonstrators told 8 On Your Side they’re tired of watching Cuba suffer under the hands of the current dictatorship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss