‘SOS Cuba’: Tampa intersection blocked by demonstration supporting Cuban protests

TAMPA (WFLA) – Demonstrators are currently blocking traffic at a Tampa intersection in solidarity with the Cuban people rising up against the communist regime.

The large group of protesters gathered at the intersection of US-92 and Dale Mabry Highway at Columbus Drive. The intersection has since reopened.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Cuba since Sunday to push back against communist rule.

Protest in Tampa in solidarity with the Cuban people has shut down N. Himes Avenue near Al Lopez Park. pic.twitter.com/YeIlY6OxOV — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) July 13, 2021

Demonstrators told 8 On Your Side they’re tired of watching Cuba suffer under the hands of the current dictatorship.