HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A sophomore was arrested Friday for bringing a stolen gun and marijuana into Spoto High School in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A school resource deputy was informed about the smell of marijuana coming from a bathroom, and a search turned up a Sig Sauer 320 9mm handgun, 22 rounds of ammo, and marijuana, deputies said.

The gun was determined to have been stolen from the Riverview and Brandon area, deputies said.

The 16-year-old student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, resisting an officer without violence and possession of cannabis less than 20 grams, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Let this serve as yet another reminder: if you bring a weapon onto a school campus, you will be arrested,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Students and staff deserve to attend classes without worry of violence so they can focus on their education.”

This is the second incident Friday at a Hillsborough County school in which a student brought a stolen gun. Earlier Friday, a student at Hillsborough High School was also found with a stolen gun.

On Thursday, two students were stabbed at a high school in Clearwater.