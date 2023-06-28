TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay law enforcement community is remembering the life of one of their own.

Master Deputy Bobby Howard from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office died last weekend from injuries he sustained during an off-duty motorcycle crash.

His legacy at HCSO lives on through his son Bo Howard, also a deputy.

“His name is so well known in the Bay Area here,” Bo said, “that’s how I want people to remember him.”

During his 17-year career with HCSO, Howard earned the nickname, the “Mayor of Ruskin.”

“He knows everybody and just about every store, restaurant, grocery store, you name it, churches, they just know who he is,” Bo said.

Howard encouraged and motivated his son to follow in his footsteps.

“It had probably 95 percent of my decision,” Bo said. “Over the years I’d seen what he’d done.”

Howard served in a variety of roles at HCSO. Most recently he was part of the Community Outreach Team, which friend Larry McKinnon said suited him well.

A now-retired Director of Public Affairs for HCSO, McKinnon is the president of the Tampa Bay chapter of the Defenders.

Howard was a member of this national motorcycle club for law enforcement and military veterans.

“When I found out Bobby was part of this club,” McKinnon said, “he was one of the main inspirations for me joining. I knew if it was good enough for him, it was perfectly well good enough for me.”

McKinnon said Howard was involved in the motorcycle accident Friday while riding to the Defenders’ national banquet in downtown Tampa.

“You know your worst fear is when we know one of us go down, but then it was heightened a thousand times when I found out it was Bobby,” McKinnon said.

As the law enforcement community copes with this devastating loss, BoHoward will continue to be inspired by his father.

“I feel like I’ll be in those moments where I just look to the sky for a minute if I need some guidance real quick, and hopefully he’ll be able to provide it for me,” Bo said, “which I’m sure he will.”

Bo Howard said he’s overwhelmed with the outpouring of support for his late father. He said even Sen. Rick Scott called to offer his condolences.

The sheriff’s office is still finalizing funeral arrangements for Howard. He was 53 years old.