TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, Tampa police said officers went to the 8400 block of North Dexter Avenue.

“It’s one thing to lose a child,” Mary Campbell said. “But to lose a child like this? In this type of manner?”

Officials said police found an unresponsive man in his late 20s, shot multiple times. That man was Campbell’s son, 29-year-old Daryl James McIntosh.

“It’s just been really hard for me,” Campbell said. “I can’t sleep. Just sleepless nights.”

He later died at the hospital.

“The hurt and the pain that I have every night, you know, for my son is buried now,” Campbell said through tears. “Everyone gets to go on with their life, but I’m left to pick up the pieces.”

The Tampa Police Department said three men broke in McIntosh’s home, demanded money, then shot him.

“The only way I can get any comfort from this, is to try to find out who did this to my son,” she said.

Now, nearly a month later, TPD said it is still an active investigation and detectives are following leads, but have not made any arrests or found any suspects.

“I need you guys’ help,” Campbell said. “Someone knows who did this to my son.”

Campbell said she wants justice for her son, who she said she cries over every day.

“If I can get that one more moment,” Campbell cried. “Just one more, to just tell him how much I love him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.