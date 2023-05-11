TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who approached a victim outside of an apartment near Tampa.

On Tuesday, May 2, deputies said the man approached the victim on Stone Fountain Drive, holding an “unknown wrapped object” in a blue towel, and demanded cash.

The victim’s sister opened the apartment door, causing the suspect to run off.

The suspect is described as a bald, full-beard man who could be between 30 – 40 years old. Deputies say the man may weigh approximately 200 pounds.

If you have any information, call HCSO at 813-247-8200.