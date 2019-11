JERSEY CITY, NJ – JULY 04: Snoop Dogg performs at the 5th annual Freedom and Fireworks Festival on July 4, 2018 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A hip hop legend is coming to Tampa this holiday season to host a pool party!

Snoop Dogg will be the featured performer at the Seminole Hard Rock and Casino Daylife pool party.

The event will take place on Dec. 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine.

Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster or at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Rock Shop.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend the event. For more information, visit the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa website.