Small plane lands in canal in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue crews are currently investigating after a small plane landed in a canal at the Plant City Airport.

According to Plant City Fire Rescue, a plane went down this morning after catching a crosswind while landing.

Plant City police have confirmed to 8 On Your Side a 19-year-old was flying the plane.

The small aircraft went down into a rain ditch/canal. Minor injuries have been reported.

The Plant City Airport is closed while the investigation is underway.

