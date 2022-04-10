TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Those looking for a hot ride to cruise around the Tampa Bay area for a bit, without the commitment, can check out an open-air roadster though 3-Wheel Rentals at the News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show this weekend.

The company offers “Slingshot” three-wheel vehicles to rent for a day, a weekend or even a week.

Gena Bobo is the owner of the company, which she explained is the only Polaris Adventures outfitter in the Tampa Bay area. She said they have a large inventory of Slingshots for renters to choose from, including automatic and manual models.

“We offer Slingshot rentals in the Tampa Bay community. You can take them out for a whole day. The rentals are 23 hours and we don’t charge mileage, insurance is paid for through the booking process, and rates starts at $199 to $299 for a day,” Bobo said.

While business can get a little slow during the rainy season here in Florida, Bobo said Tampa has been great and people have been wonderful to her business, which offers a unique perspective to the area.

“It’s such a unique way to experience Tampa Bay, to go to the beaches, to cruise around downtown, Ybor City, crossing the Skyway Bridge. I mean it’s such a unique way to experience Tampa Bay,” Bobo said.

A $500 security deposit must be provided at Slingshot pick-up with a major credit or debit card.

The News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo & Boat Show lasts through the weekend. A full list of events and seminars can be found online.