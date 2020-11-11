Sligh Avenue drive-by shooting kills 1, wounds 7

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and wounded four others on Sligh Avenue Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m., deputies responded to several reports of a shooting with multiple victims on Sligh near North 50th Street.

Deputies said eight people, ranging in age from 17 to 36-years-old had been shot. A 36-year-old man had been killed, and two others were in critical condition.

Investigators said they were part of a group of 20 people on a basketball court. Witnesses told detectives the shots were fired from a 2008 Silver Infinti car that drove by the crowd with a group of people.

Deputies tell 8 On Your Side they do not believe this was a random act, but that the group was targeted, and they are working to determine the motive.

The Infiniti in question has tinted windows, no tag, and there is a sticker in the lower left corner of the rear windshield. The car was reported stolen to Tampa police on Nov. 5.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call law enforcement.

