Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving five vehicles sent one person to the hospital and landed a Tampa woman behind bars.

Investigators say the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday on I-4 west, near the Thonotosassa Road overpass.

According to an incident report, 40-year-old Angela Rosete failed to slow down for stopped traffic and crashed into the back of a woman’s car. The impact sent the woman’s car into another one. Then Rosete’s Nissan Rogue hit a Kia Sorrento, which crashed into another vehicle.

The woman in the first car was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The report said a witness had called 911 before the crash after spotting Rosete’s driving erratically.

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Troopers say they arrived at the scene, Rosete was unsteady on her feet and had glossy eyes and drooping eyelids. Rosete explained that she had a lazy eye, but there was no evidence of her having a lazy eye, the report said.

After failing a field sobriety test, Rosete was placed under arrest and transported to South Florida Baptist Hospital.

Troopers say Rosete “would fall asleep during conversation, complain her pain level was nine, then pass out while sitting up.” Medical staff had to wake her up several times during her evaluation, according to the report.

Rosete was arrested for driving under the influence and suspected use of narcotic analgesics and anti-depressants.

