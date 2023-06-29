PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who survived a road rage shooting on Interstate 4 and drove his dying girlfriend to a Plant City fire station, recalled enough details about the shooter to help detectives create a composite sketch, according to police.

“To still be able to get a mental picture and retain it of that suspect, it’s definitely spectacular. That’s another reason why we’re just so hopeful that someone will come forward,” said Plant City Police Capt. Alfred Van Duyne.

Source: Plant City Police Department

The sketch was compiled with information from the surviving victim, as well as tips from the public.

Just after 9 p.m. on April 18, the victim called 911 and said another driver, exhibiting signs of road rage and erratic driving, had shot him and his girlfriend, Elly Arrieta of Lakeland.

The man pulled into a Plant City police station for help. He survived, but Arrieta died.

“You don’t necessarily break a case wide open from one single thing. It’s the culmination of a lot of little pieces of information that come together,” said Capt. Van Duyne.

Another detail police are investigating is the description of the shooter’s car.

It is a 2009 to 2015 silver or gray Toyota Prius with non-tinted windows, aftermarket headlights with a bluish tint and temporary tags, according to police.

“There’s a lot of Priuses on the road in the country, especially in Florida, but I can say [detectives have] went through an extensive list,” said Capt. Van Duyne. “They narrowed the field down and got some possibilities that they’re still working towards.”

Elizabeth Barbara Arrieta (Courtesy of the Plant City Police Department)

At a news conference in April, Arrieta’s brother, Michael Arrieta, said his family needed justice.

“If anyone knows anything, the family would be more than appreciative for any crumb,” he said.

Capt. Van Duyne says he hopes the sketch will reignite the tips coming in from the public.

“That’s the one thing that the detectives don’t want to happen is for the trail to go cold. We always want to have information coming in,” he said. “If this was one of your loved ones, your daughter, your mother, whomever it is. You would want the community to reach out.”

Anyone who may have information can contact the Plant City Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest.

People can make anonymous tips by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS, report anonymously online, or send a mobile tip using the free Florida Crime Stoppers Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first for you to be eligible for a cash reward.