TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of single moms are battling the high price of living, housing, and child care by living under the same roof.

Jeniese Padilla is a single mother in Tampa who created the “Single Moms of Tampa Bay” Facebook page to reach other mothers who are facing difficulties amid the affordable housing crisis.

‘It’s always in the back of your mind about how I’m going to make it to the next month,” said Padilla. “It gets very hard, and I just want other moms to know that they’re not alone.”

However, recently the conversation is starting to shift on her Facebook page with more posts from other single mothers who are searching for roommates to navigate the high cost of housing.

“They’re getting other moms to come into a house and share responsibility,” said Padilla. “One mom may go to work and the other mom stays home and helps babysit. It works out because rent is so high.”

However, realtors say rental prices may be cooling.

“For the first time rental rates came down, year over year from May to May,” said Michele Herndon, a real estate agent for The Herndon Group powered by PLACE at Keller Williams. “With real estate prices, rental prices had also been going up, but not they’re starting to tick back down a bit.”

Herndon also said she’s noticing more families pull together and search for multigenerational properties to save on housing costs.

“We’re in a time now where it’s necessary to do that,” said Herndon. “To have a few generations living under the same roof.”