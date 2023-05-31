TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for a missing man who has dementia.

Corey Bernard Powe, 53, was last seen at 2 a.m. Wednesday at 8428 Mission Court, which is just west of Temple Terrace.

Powe was described as 5’9″ tall and weighing 160-170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Powe was last seen travelling on foot. He is believed to have dementia and may be in need of care, according to Tampa police.

Anyone who sees Powe or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130, reference case #23-227787.