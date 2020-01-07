Silver alert issued for missing Valrico man who suffers from dementia

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a missing Valrico man.

Deputies say, Gregory Crawford, 74, was last seen leaving the Diamond Hill Golf Club at 2:00 p.m. on Monday driving south on Dover Road, south of Highway 60 in his 2019 blue Ford Escape.

Crawford’s wife called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 3:55 p.m., when Crawford still hadn’t returned home.

Crawford has been diagnosed with dementia and is on medication, which can cause him to become drowsy.

Crawford’s blue Ford Escape has an Ontario, Canada tag, AVFL686. It also has a Disney Passholder sticker on the rear window.

Deputies say Crawford does not have a cell phone on him and no units were able to locate him after circulating the nearby area for him.

If you have any information call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

