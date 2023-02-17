TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old woman who could be suffering from dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued for Billie Joyce Watson Friday evening.

Police said Watson was in a red 2012 Toyota Camry parked outside the Winn Dixie on Swann Avenue while her relative was shopping, and drove off in the vehicle.

She was believed to be headed to St. Petersburg, and may be with a Chihuahua.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130 and reference case No. 23-69273.