Silver Alert issued for missing Riverview man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old Riverview man who has been missing since Saturday.

Deputies said Philip Benza left his home on Pleasant Lane after telling his family he was going to work, despite not having worked for more than 10 years.

Benza was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: