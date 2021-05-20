Silver alert issued for missing Plant City man with dementia

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a Plant City man with dementia.

According to deputies, Christopher McCullough Jr., 88, left his home on Heritage Eagle Lane just before 4:30 p.m.

Deputies say McCullough was driving a red 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with Florida tag 4919XS.

McCullough is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is bald and wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He is believed to also be traveling without a phone.

If anyone sees McCullough or his truck, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

