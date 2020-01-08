Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered 65-year-old man in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered 65-year-old man out of Tampa.

Deputies say on Tuesday, 65-year-old Valentin Raul German left his Tampa home in his gray 2007 Dodge pickup truck with a Florida tag EXNM01.

German was last known to be headed in the direction of the Pep Boys located at 10124 N. Florida Ave., according to deputies.

He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing khaki cargo shorts, a black T-shirt and black boots.

If you have seen German or know his possible whereabouts, please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: