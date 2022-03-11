Silver alert issued for missing Brandon man, Hillsborough deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Brandon man who was last known to be in the area of Longboat Key just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies said Jack Parsons, 73, of Brandon, left his home without a cell phone Friday. He is diagnosed with dementia.

Parsons was described as being 5’9″ tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored sweats.

Authorities said he left his home in a black Honda Civic, with Florida tag 04AADN. The car has blue hub caps but is missing the front right hubcap. It also has dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information on Parsons’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.