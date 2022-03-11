Silver alert issued for missing Brandon man, Hillsborough deputies say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Brandon man who was last known to be in the area of Longboat Key just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies said Jack Parsons, 73, of Brandon, left his home without a cell phone Friday. He is diagnosed with dementia.

Parsons was described as being 5’9″ tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored sweats.

Authorities said he left his home in a black Honda Civic, with Florida tag 04AADN. The car has blue hub caps but is missing the front right hubcap. It also has dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information on Parsons’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss