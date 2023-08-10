HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing Apollo Beach man, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

James Woods, who has dementia, was last seen leaving his home at about 9:30 a.m., deputies said. He was last seen in a gray and white button-down shirt and denim shorts.

Woods is six feet tall and 190 pounds, according to deputies.

Deputies believe Woods could be in a 2016 orange Chevrolet Corvette with Florida license plate 67ACUY.

Woods could be in Polk County or may have passed through the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.