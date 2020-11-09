Missing 77-year-old Town ‘N’ Country man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Town ‘N’ Country man.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Harry “Butch” Carlson Jr. was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday. Carlson spoke to a relative around 10 a.m. Sunday but his location is unknown.

The 77-year-old has been diagnosed with dementia, and his family became concerned when he expressed that he was going to visit a family member who has been dead for several years.

Deputies say Carlson is likely driving a 2000 black Chevy Silverado with a Florida license plate 0419XU.

If you see Carlson or his car, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

