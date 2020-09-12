Silver alert issued for elderly Tampa man

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing elderly man last seen by his relatives on Friday morning.

According to deputies, Joseph Cutrono, 75, left his Tampa home around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 for a medical appointment in Oldsmar. Deputies say he has not been seen since.

Cutrono was driving a black Jeep Compass bearing Florida tag number U79VJ.

According to relatives, Cutrono is insulin-dependent and does not have his medication with him and say he could be suffering from the early stages of undiagnosed dementia.

Anyone who finds Cutrono is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.