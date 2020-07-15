Silver Alert issued for Charlotte Co. man with dementia last seen in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man with dementia was seen in the area of of I-4 and I-275 in Tampa.

Deputies say Charles Polk, 83, who is from the Englewood area did not know exactly where he was when he was last seen in Tampa at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Polk is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds with a dark tan complexion, blue eyes, and medium-length brown/grey hair. He was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt and khaki cargo shorts.

Polk is believed to be driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with a Florida Marine Corp specialty tag UUR5F.