Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Hillsborough County man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old man missing out of Hillsborough County.

Deputies say Donald Duke Sr. left his home on Bearss Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in a green 1996 Chevrolet Lumina with a Florida license plate JP63X.

According to the sheriff’s office, Duke’s last known location was a barbershop located at 220 E. Bearss Avenue in Tampa.

Deputies say he suffers from dementia and is without his medication. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build. He has short white hair and green eyes.

If you have seen Duke or know his possible whereabouts, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.