Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Brandon man

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Brandon man.

Deputies say 79-year-old Dante Sarmiento Burga was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at his home located on the 2000 block of Fluorshire Drive in Brandon.

Burga left his home in a silver 2014 Volkswagen Passat with a Florida license plate JEYU18.

According to deputies, Burga is insulin-dependent and has early-onset dementia.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has short black hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, denim jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information on Burga’s whereabouts, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

