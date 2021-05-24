Silver alert issued for 77-year-old Wimauma man

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a Wimauma man.

Philip Nicholas Curcuru, 77, was last seen on May 24, around 8 a.m. at his home on the 5000 block of Grist Mill Court in Wimauma. 

Deputies say Curcuru is insulin-dependent and without his medication. He is believed to be traveling in a silver 2007 Ford Focus with silver spray paint on the passenger side. The vehicle has a Florida tag reading GGUE47.

Curcuru is described as a white man who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He could be wearing a green shirt, green shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone who locates Curcuru is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. 

