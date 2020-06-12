Silver alert issued for 73-year-old woman with dementia

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Hillsborough County woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to deputies, Connie McNeilly, 73, left the area near the 200 block of North Dover Road in Dover at about 4 p.m.

Deputies say she left in a brown 2009 Nissan Murano with the Florida tag 365VUZ. The vehicle was seen on camera traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41 and 1st Avenue NW in Ruskin just after 5:40 p.m.

McNeilly has early onset Dementia and is 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 200 lbs, has blonde hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

“McNeilly has lived in Hernando, Citrus and Pinellas counties in the past,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It’s unknown at this point if she will try to return to one of those previous addresses. If you have heard from or seen her recently, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office so we can safely return her to her loved ones.”

If you have any information on McNeilly’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.