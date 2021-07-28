Signed WWE belts, necklace worn by WWE star Sheamus stolen from USF Yuengling center

TAMPA, (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Police Department needs your help locating a man who allegedly stole memorabilia from World Wrestling Entertainment at the university’s Yuengling Center.

The stolen items include three title belts signed by various WWE stars, a prop cross necklace worn by WWE star Sheamus and a corner pad.

Surveillance cameras captured the man on May 22 between 12:10 a.m. and 1:58 a.m inside, but police are unsure how he got into the Yuengling Center.







The man is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, with brown hair, a mustache, and light goatee. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477)