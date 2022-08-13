TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for three people who robbed a Circle K gas station Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video showed three men wearing hoodies and face coverings enter the gas station on Ehrlich Road at around 3:57 a.m.

Deputies said one of the thieves held a sharp object at the store clerk while the other two culprits filled trash cans and a red container full of tobacco products.

At one point in the video, the suspects were seen attacking the clerk before leaving with their stolen goods.

“It is sickening to see these crooks take advantage of a business, and harm a clerk who’s just trying to make an honest living,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We’re asking our community to work with us as we investigate this robbery. We will not tolerate this illegal and violent behavior in Hillsborough County.”

The first robber wanted in the case was described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 22. He was said to be 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds.

The second man wanted for the robbery was said to be a black man between 18 and 19 years of age. Deputies said he was 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed around 170 to 175 pounds.

The third robber was a black teen, possibly either 17 or 18 years old. He was said to be between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall. Deputies said he was around 150 to 160 pounds.

(Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know anything about the crime, call Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 and call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).