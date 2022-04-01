TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay area parents are scrambling to find care for their children with disabilities after Shriners Hospitals closed its location in Tampa.

The facility has been instrumental in providing free orthopedic care to children for the past 35 years.

In a statement, the organization said its outpatient clinic on the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus will officially close on April 1.

“As health care has evolved from inpatient care to outpatient focused models of care, we have already started transitioning portions of our care to local and state affiliates who complement our services locally and throughout the state of Florida,” Shriners said in the statement.

“It’s really frustrating, and sad. It’s heartbreaking,” said Amanda Patterson.

Patterson’s 15-year old son Carter has been receiving medical care from Shriners Hospitals since he was 18-months-old. He was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and has needed medical care throughout his life. Shriners provided treatments, physical therapy, leg braces, surgeries at no cost.

“He was still an active patient. We had an appointment scheduled for April 6, which got canceled because they’re not providing services anymore so that’s devastating,” said Patterson.

Patterson said she learned of the closure on the news and now worries about finding other care for her son.

“We’ve been really kept in the dark, like nobody has really said anything. We all found out about it on the news. We’ve been patients for 15 years, and we were just there in February, and nobody said anything. It’s frustrating at this age, at 15, to now have to try to start over with searching for new treatment options,” said Patterson.

“We are working with local affiliates to provide a path to support your child’s medical journey. patients with upcoming appointments and scheduled surgeries are being contacted,” the organization posted on their Facebook page.

Patterson said she was referred to other local hospitals by Shriners. She worries about how families will be able to afford their care.

“When they called me to cancel his appointment, we were told, you either can follow up with All Children’s Hospital or St. Joseph’s Hospital. That’s great for people who can afford to seek services from those places. Between co-pays, deductibles and all that, when you’re dealing with insurances you’re still paying a ton of money for care,” said Patterson.

Shriners Children’s Health Care system will remain headquartered in Tampa.

Families with questions or concerns can contact 813-972-2250.