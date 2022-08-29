TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rave themed around 2001 DreamsWorks animated movie “Shrek” is headed to The Orpheum in Tampa on Dec. 2.

Tickets for the rave, presented by “For Your Friends,” are now on sale online for those 18 and older, ranging from $15 to $25.

“SHREK RAVE! IT’S DUMB JUST COME HAVE FUN. WHO CARES? COOL IS DEAD! idk hahaha December 2nd at The Orpheum in Tampa,” the description of the rave on EventBrite says.

According to EDM.com, the Shrek-themed rave “Swamps Across America” tour ticked off on Aug. 12 in San Francisco.

Videos of previous Shrek raves can be found on the organizer of the rave, @ka5sh’s, Instagram account.

Doors to the rave open at 9 p.m. at The Orpheum, located at 14802 N Nebraska Ave in Tampa.

Other cities hosting the “Swamps Across America” tour include Chicago, New Orleans, Dallas, Denver and more.