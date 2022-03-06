SHRED-A-THON: Shred your documents FREE with 8 On Your Side

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Need to protect your identity by getting rid of unwanted documents? 8 On Your Side has got you covered.

Tampa Bay residents will be able to swing by Raymond James Stadium for the 8 On Your Side FREE Shred-A-Thon. WFLA staff members and volunteers will help them get rid of their digital or paper items for no cost in a drive-through event.

Those with items to shred can bring up to four boxes of personal documents. Metal binders, cardboard, and business documents will not be accepted.

“This event is all about safety, security and peace of mind,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Disposing of your electronics and personal documents safely and securely.”



“Protecting your identity is so important and that’s why AAA provides ‘Protect My I.D. which is a identity theft protection,” he said. “It’s included in the AAA membership and with that comes fraud resolutions and support.”

To get to the drive-through, head to the North Parking Lot at Raymond James Stadium. Entrances for northbound traffic off Dale Mabry will be Lot 9 while southbound traffic off Himes will be Lot 6.

And while you shred, you’ll even get a chance to chat with News Channel 8 anchors, Tampa Bay Buccaneer cheerleaders and mascot Captain Fear and even take a picture to share on social media! Be sure to use the hashtag #8shreds when you post.

The 8 On Your Side FREE Shred-A-Thon is sponsored by Urban E Recycling, AAA, and Older, Lundy, Alvarez and Koch.

The gates close at noon, but if you are in line already, your documents will be shredded.

8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Location: Raymond James Stadium – North Parking Lot

ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

• Laptops

• Desktops

• Hard Drives

• Cell Phones

• Flat Screen Monitors

• Wires/Cables

• Cable Boxes

• Tablets

• iPods/MP3s

• Printers/Scanners/Copiers

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS: