TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – March 17th is a day known to be filled with luck, leprechauns, beer, and of course, everything green, and for years, the city of Tampa has dyed the Hillsborough River green to kick off the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, but not everyone likes the idea of turning the river bright green.

While the city of Tampa said the dye is non-toxic, biodegradable, and certified by the National Sanitation Foundation Standard (NSF) 60 for use in and around drinking water, residents want to see a change in the tradition.

Dustin Pack, who is a fishing guide in Tampa Bay, created a petition to stop dyeing the river. In the petition description, Pack said he’s seen how manipulating the river has affected fish, birds, dolphins, and other wildlife creatures that come into contact with the water.

“As a fishing guide in Tampa Bay, you can physically see how this manipulation of the river affects how fish, birds, dolphins, etc. eat and interact with other wildlife,” Pack wrote.

He added that he started the petition “with the hope that the city of Tampa will recognize that Tampa residents and visitors can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without changing the color of an entire river.”

As of this report, the “Stop Dyeing The Hillsborough River Green” petition has over 3,000 signatures supporting the change. The goal is set at 5,000.

One petitioner wrote, “it’s a waste of money that could be used for NEEDS in the community!” While another petitioner said, “everyone says wildlife is good for Florida tourism yet the state of Florida continues to kill it.”

Although other cities across the country change the color of their rivers to celebrate the lucky day, Tampa residents still want to see the change happen, and while it won’t come this year, visitors and residents could possibly see changes in the future.

So, what do you think? Should the city of Tampa end the River O’ Green tradition or continue the glimmering green water?

Anyone wanting to sign the petition can do so here.