Shots heard during fight involving 100 people near Chamberlain High, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a possible shooting during a fight outside Chamberlain High School Friday afternoon.

Police say the fight could have involved around 100 people, and during the brawl, shots were heard. According to the Tampa Police Department, the crowd dispersed when officers got there.

A TPD spokesperson says the brawl happened off-campus at a gas station across the street and did not involve the school.

Police say during the fight, a woman fired a gun in the air. She is now in custody.

As of this report, there are no reported injuries or victims.

Further updates will written here as more information is released

