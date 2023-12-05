TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two bystanders apprehended a would-be robber who attacked a 65-year-old woman outside a Publix store in Hillsborough County on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Robert Moore, approached the woman in the parking lot of the Publix on Boyette Road, knocked her to the ground and took her keys.

A witness called 911 as two others rushed to the woman’s aid and detained Moore. They were able to hold him there until officers arrived and arrested Moore on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery and battery on a victim over 65, the sheriff’s office said.

He was booked into a Hillsborough County jail, where he is being held on a $4,500 bond.

“The swift actions of these Good Samaritans echo the strength and unity of our tight-knit community,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.