Shootout caught on camera in Town ‘n’ Country; deputies seeking tips

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dramatic shootout that was caught on camera at a Town ‘n’ County home.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows two men duck behind a truck while exchanging gunfire with two vehicles in the 6400 block of Eden Lane.

Deputies said the bullets hit a home, fence, cars and a mailbox.

Deputies are seeking tips to help them identify the suspects in the video. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call 813-247-8200.