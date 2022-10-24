TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall Monday around 2:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said one person was transferred to Tampa General Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” but stressed the incident was not an active shooter situation.

Deputies told News Channel 8 that Westfield Brandon Mall was not placed under a lockdown of any kind.

An investigation is ongoing. Additional updates are expected.

