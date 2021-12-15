Shooting leaves 1 critically wounded, 2 others hurt in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded in Tampa early Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of N. Avon Street and found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The victims were rushed to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. One is listed in critical condition and the other two victims are in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking those with information to call detectives at 813.231.6130 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.873.TIPS (8477).