Tips sought after shooting kills 2 men on I-75 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information after a shooting that left two men dead near Interstate 75 on Thursday.

The men were found dead in a white Nissan after it crashed at the ramp onto westbound Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They were identified as a 26-year-old from Ruskin and a 25-year-old from Bradenton. Their names were not released.

Investigators suspect another person was inside the car, but fled the scene.

Troopers said people were seen shooting at the car from a white Jeep Cherokee .

“It’s a sad set of events that occurred this morning, and fortunately, there is a lot of passing traffic here. I-75 is one of our busiest interstates in the entire state,” FHP spokesman Steve Gaskins said. “Fortunately nothing else happened with passing traffic and this is obviously a serious crime and we’re trying to do what we can to solve the crime.”

The FHP is asking anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the shooting to call troopers at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

