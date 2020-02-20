Shooting investigation underway in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting investigation in the 500 block of 9th Street in Wimauma.
When deputies arrived to the scene they found a man who suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
