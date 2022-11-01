TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said another victim was found at a nearby Petrol Mart on 11511 U.S. Highway 301. She was taken to an area hospital and died.

Deputies learned an argument took place at the party, then a shooting occurred. They still don’t know if the suspects and the victims knew each other, but said there was no threat to the public.

An investigation is active and ongoing.