BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting at a baby shower in Brandon on Sunday left some vehicles damaged, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on West Robertson Street, but it is unclear if it was near South Moon Avenue or Noland Drive.

Authorities said that a lot of people were attending the shower, but the official number has not been released.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

No other information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

