Shooing Tampa Bay birds away with sound

TAMPA (WFLA) – For many who spend time in downtown Tampa a high pitch sound is proving to be a nagging nuisance.

It’s bouncing off the buildings and confusing many as to what’s making the noise and where it’s coming from. The short answer is that it’s a deterrent for birds. The fascinating answer is which birds and where it’s coming from.

Walking through the center of Tampa at almost any time of the day people are hearing a high pitch wave of tones mixed in with your regular downtown commotion.

Searching for that mysterious sound we turned our ears up until we found the source of discord. The Bank of America building.

The property manager confirmed with us the noise came from the top of their building. An ultrasonic sound machine meant to chase away these black vultures.

“They can come in droves and they can come in packs of vultures,” says Kris Porter with Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife.

She says vultures love high buildings.

“They like to stand on top of the buildings and sun so along with birds they do defecate. Then the poor Bank of America and them are washing windows constantly,” says Porter.

This way of chasing birds away is used all over Tampa Bay. They are used to chase away seagulls, pigeons, and vultures.

The sound is a human way of getting rid of these winged bombers.