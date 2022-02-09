Shoes for the homeless: Tampa Bay nonprofit holding fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area nonprofit focused on giving shoes to the homeless is hosting a fundraiser on Friday to help them reach their goal of giving away 1,000 pairs of sneakers this year.

Agape Shoes is an organization seeking to give back where they saw a need.

“It’s truly just the love of our community and being there to serve them,” said Stephanie Simpson, vice president of Agape Shoes.

The founders of the nonprofit were previously helping other organizations feed the homeless.

“Through the pandemic, we were serving homeless on the streets,” said Simpson. “So we [saw] a need and there’s an average between 1,000 to 5,000 homeless in the Tampa Bay area. They average about three to four pair of shoes per year. So we decided to start and help these people out. That’s how Agape Shoes came about.”

The organization raises funds for new shoes with local businesses and others in the community.

Last year, they were able to give out 165 pairs of shoes for Christmas.

“What ‘agape’ really means is sharing love and we just want to make sure everyone knows that the homeless are people as well and they deserve [shoes] just like the rest of us,” said Simpson.

On Friday, Agape Shoes will hold a fundraiser that the entire community can attend at the American Legion Post 138, located at 5535 W Prescott St in Tampa. There will be free food, a DJ and raffles.

The entry fee is a pair of male sneakers, sizes 9-13.

When Agape Shoes reaches their goal of 1,000 pairs of shoes given away this year, they aren’t stopping.

“Our future contributions, the more donations that we receive, we’re looking to give to the group homes around the Tampa Bay area,” said Simpson.

More about Agape Shoes and its mission can be found on their Facebook page and Instagram account.