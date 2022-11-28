WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than five months have passed since 13-year-old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was critically injured in a crash in Mexico that killed her parents and grandparents.

The sole survivor of that crash is home recovering and getting better each day, according to her brother Cruz Cervantes. He says she’s talking and walking little by little.

“She’s doing good. She’s still regaining her memory a little bit back, just little by little, she’s starting to understand,” Cervantes said. “She’s starting to gradually start progressing on her own words. She is walking with assistance, so she’s getting stronger day by day.”

Cervantes isn’t sure how much his sister remembers from that day, or if she’s even aware of what happened. It’s still difficult for him and the rest of the family.

“It’s not the same. It’s different,” Cervantes said. “We’re thankful for Jasmine, even the time that we were allowed to be with them, but still, we still feel it.

Jasmin spent weeks in rehab in Jacksonville. She came home last month on a day her brother will never forget.

“It was a … I guess I could say, like a gift for me,” Cervantes said. “It was my birthday that day. So it was — it was nice bringing her home on that day.”

She still has a long road to recovery. Cervantes says they go back and forth between Wimauma and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for follow-ups and therapy. They know it’s going to take some time, but they also know this is a 13-year-old who won’t give up.

“We were expecting that the level she’s at right now for it to be almost a whole year for to where she’s at, so she’s a fighter,” Cervantes said. “We just got to, you know, keep moving forward for Jasmine.”

Cervantes says they are thankful for the support they’ve received from the community as well.