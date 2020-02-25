Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon Walmart voyeur case

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of taking a cell phone picture up a woman’s dress in a Walmart in Brandon.

Deputies said the incident occurred Jan. 31 at the Walmart on 11110 Causeway Blvd.

“This man went up to a woman inside the Walmart and put his phone down beneath her dress and was able to take pictures up her underwear from up her dress,” said Amanda Granit with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s the second time in two weeks an incident like this has happened.

On Feb. 12, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 48-year-old Michael Benson after they say security camera video shows Benson bending over and taking pictures up a woman’s dress in line in a Chipotle in Carrollwood.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t believe this is a crime trend, but it is disturbing. Thankfully in both cases, the victims did exactly the right thing by immediately calling authorities to report the crime.

“The faster we can get there, the faster we can solve this and hopefully take this person into custody,” said Granit.

