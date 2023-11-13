Related video above: Deputy Santos reflects on horrifying moments and Corporal Brito’s current state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff Chad Chronister gave an update on Monday about a deputy who was injured after a man “intentionally” rammed into two deputies on Thursday while they were responding to a mental health call in Brandon.

“Spent some time with Corporal [Carlos] Brito this afternoon and he is very optimistic about his recovery,” Chronister said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The [Tampa General Hospital] team continues to provide world-class care to save his leg, and tomorrow he will undergo another surgery.”

The sheriff’s office said Ralph Bouzy, 28, drove his vehicle into Brito, 39, and Deputy Manuel Santos, 31. Both deputies suffered critical injuries and were taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Santos was released from the hospital on Saturday.

“The prayers and well wishes for Corporal Brito and his family have been tremendous and are deeply appreciated,” Chronister said.

A fundraiser through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation has been set up for the deputies and their health expenses. To learn more, click here.