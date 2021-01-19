Sheriff Chronister posthumously promotes LaVigne to sergeant during funeral service

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hundreds gathered at Idlewild Baptist Church Tuesday to pay their respects and remember the service and sacrifice of Sgt. Brian LaVigne.

LaVigne was killed last week in the line of duty, one day before his retirement.

During LaVigne’s funeral service, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister posthumously promoted him to Sergeant.

Friends and coworkers who spoke during the funeral remember how he was a constant student. They said LaVigne was always wanting to learn something new, whether it was a new skill like a language or playing an instrument. He loved learning.

But most importantly, everyone who spoke noted how much he loved his family and put them first. He was a devoted family man and loved his wife and children.

LaVigne was given a full honors presentation following his funeral service.